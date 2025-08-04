Kavitha calls off 72-hour fast after Telangana HC declines permission for site

Hyderabad, Aug 4 Telangana Jagruthi President and BRS MLC K. Kavitha called off her 72-hour fast on Monday evening after the High Court declined permission to use the Dharna Chowk for the protest.

Kavitha, who had started the fast at 10 a.m., posted on X that she was compelled to call off the fast this evening as the High Court has declined permission for Telangana Jagruthi and United Phule Front (UPF) from using the area.

"However, Jagruthi and UPF will come back with a much stronger strategy, involving legal and other forms, to build pressure on both the Congress and BJP parties which are continually denying the OBC’s their rightful share in the local body elections," she posted.

Kavitha, on Monday morning, began the 72-hour fast for 42 per cent reservation to Backward Classes in education, employment and local bodies.

Hyderabad police had given permission for the hunger strike only till 5 p.m. The police conveyed to the organisers that there is no permission for a 72-hour hunger strike.

The Telangana Jagruthi had approached the High Court, seeking orders to the government to give permission for 72 hours. However, the High Court declined the permission.

Kavitha, along with Telangana Jagruthi workers, launched the fast at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park here after garlanding the statues of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, Jyotiba Phule and Professor Jayashankar.

She stated that Telangana Jagruthi’s struggle would become historic. She said Backwards Classes (BCs), who constitute 50 per cent of the population, should get their due in local bodies.

She said they had been demanding that the Congress government implement the Kamareddy BC declaration released during the Assembly elections. She alleged that the Congress is trying to escape by blaming the BJP.

The Congress government should clear the doubts of the BJP on two Bills passed by the Telangana Assembly and sent to the Centre for approval for 42 per cent reservation in education, employment and local bodies, she demanded.

The Telangana Jagruthi President said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy should announce that Muslims would be provided 10 per cent reservation. "He should declare that 42 per cent reservations will be given only to BCs, and Muslims would be provided a separate 10 per cent reservation," she said.

The BJP has been raising objections to Muslims being included in BCs for reservation. BJP leaders are stating that the Centre will approve the Bills if Muslims are excluded from the 42 per cent BC reservation.

Kavitha said a Bill should be tabled in the Parliament for 10 per cent reservation to Muslims. If the Congress is sincere, it should make efforts in this direction, she said.

