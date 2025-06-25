Kavitha launches postcard campaign over unfulfilled promises of Telangana govt; writes to Sonia Gandhi

Hyderabad, June 25 Telangana Jagruthi President and BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Wednesday launched a postcard campaign, demanding that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi implement the promises made to women of Telangana in the 2023 elections.

She, along with Telangana Jagruthi workers sent letters to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, urging her to implement the promises of Rs. 2,500 monthly financial aid for women and increased pension amount for the elderly, widows, and the disabled.

Kavitha launched the campaign at General Post Office (GPO), Abids by writing a postcard addressed to Sonia Gandhi and dropping it in the letter box.

The BRS leader and other protestors were carrying placards, demanding that the Telangana government honour its poll promises. They accused the state government of betraying people, especially women.

Kavitha said Telangana Jagruthi was sending thousands of letters to Sonia Gandhi. She told media persons that 18 months have passed but the state government has not implemented its promises.

“What happened to the promise of Rs. 2,500 assistance to women,” she asked. The BRS leader alleged that the government forgot the promises to double monthly pension for the elderly to Rs.4,000 and to increase the pension for the disabled from Rs.4,000 to Rs.6,000.

She recalled that the Congress party’s guarantee card signed by Sonia Gandhi was distributed to every house during the election campaign.

“Women, the elderly and disabled were cheated by showing the face of Sonia Gandhi. That’s why we are sending thousands of postcards to Sonia Gandhi,” she said and demanded her to direct Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to implement the promises.

Kavitha also dared CM Reddy for a debate in the state Assembly on implementation of six guarantees and the promises made to women.

She also slammed CM Reddy for his allegation that BRS President and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) pledged away the river water interests of Telangana to Andhra Pradesh voluntarily.

Kavitha dismissed the allegations made by CM Reddy against KCR over the Godavari-Banakacherla project claiming that the issue did not exist in 2016.

She alleged that CM Reddy hosted Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad, treated him to ‘biryani’ and gifted him Godavari waters.

She accused CM Reddy of trying to divert the people’s attention from his failure to implement the six guarantees.

She also stated that if the Congress party conducts local body elections without providing 42 per cent reservation to the Backward Classes, people would not forgive it.

