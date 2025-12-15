Kavitha plans to contest 2029 parliamentary elections

Hyderabad, Dec 15 Telangana Jagruthi President K. Kavitha said on Monday that she will contest the 2029 Parliamentary elections.

The daughter of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) replied in the affirmative when a netizen asked a question during her interaction over X.

"Yes," she replied when asked if she could be expected to contest the 2029 elections.

She also declared that the plan to launch the membership drive of Telangana Jagruthi is on the cards. The dates will be announced after her ongoing ‘Jagruthi Janam Baata’ tour.

The Telangana Jagruthi founder is currently on a four-month-long padyatra. This is her first public outreach programme after leaving the BRS.

Kavitha had resigned from the BRS following her suspension for anti-party activities in September. She also quit as a member of the Telangana Legislative Council.

She said last month that she would continue to work on people’s issues and return to active politics only later.

"What should it be?" Kavitha quipped when asked what was the name of her new party.

"I will," she said when asked if she thinks she will be able to survive with so many political parties in Telangana.

“We are working across the state & will be forming committees in every village of Telangana .. slowly but strongly,” she said when asked why Jagruthi activities are confined to Hyderabad but not expanded to rural areas of Telangana.

Kavitha stated that equitably developed Telangana or Samajika Telangana is her goal. "Youth and women of Telangana getting opportunities in the sector of their choice is something I want to work on," she said.

"Absolutely ! We need to be inclusive and empower every section of the society. It reflects in our Jagruthi committees," Kavitha said when asked if she plans to create political opportunities for SC, ST and MBC communities.

Asked about her views on the Revanth Reddy government, she remarked: "Broken promises. Failed commitments. People absolutely are disappointed with the government."

“I want to make it a state where zero money will be spent on education by Telangana parents !! Free education is the only way to empower the future of Telangana & India,” she wrote when asked if she became the Chief Minister of Telangana, what different things would she do.

The former BRS leader said it was really unfortunate that farmer suicides are continuing in Telangana. "I have met a cotton farmer's family in Adilabad who had succumbed to the heat debt accrued due to crop loss. Farmer suicides are the direct reflection of government's neglect & apathy," she added.

She plans to meet the farmers affected by land acquisition for Pharma City, now renamed as Future City, soon.

To another query, the former MLC said Singareni is being grossly neglected by the present government and declared that Jagruthi will continue to fight along with the HMS.

