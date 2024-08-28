Kavitha reaches Hyderabad to a huge welcome by supporters

Hyderabad, Aug 28 A day after she was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi excise policy case, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha reached Hyderabad on Wednesday to a warm welcome by party workers and supporters.

Kavitha, who was released from Delhi’s Tihar Jail on Tuesday night, arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

She was accompanied by her brother and BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao, her husband D. Anil Kumar and her son Aditya.

A large number of BRS leaders and workers had gathered at the airport to welcome Kavitha. Amid the beating of drums, they raised slogans in her support and showered petals on her.

Kavitha waved at the crowd with the slogan of ‘Jai Telangana. Kavitha, daughter of BRS President and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, walked out of jail on Tuesday night, after more than five months.

She had turned emotional on meeting her family members and hugged her husband.

Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate from Hyderabad on March 15 in connection with the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam and taken to Delhi. She was arrested in jail by the Central Bureau of Investigation the next month.

After stepping out of jail, the BRS leader vowed to continue her fight.

"I became emotional after meeting my son, brother and husband today after almost 5 months. Only politics is responsible for this situation. The country knows that I was put in jail only because of politics, I did not make any mistake I will fight," she told media outside the jail.

"We are fighters. We will fight it out legally. We will fight it out politically. We always fought.

Before leaving for Hyderabad on Wednesday, Kavitha met BRS leaders at the party office in Delhi. "I always believed that truth will prevail, justice will prevail. We will certainly fight back. We will not lose our resolve," she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor