Kavitha turns emotional on meeting family after walking out of Tihar Jail

New Delhi, Aug 27 Emotional scenes were witnessed outside Tihar Jail on Tuesday night as BRS MLC K. Kavitha walked out after spending more than five months behind bars in the Delhi excise policy case.

Kavitha, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court earlier in the day, turned emotional on meeting her family members.

Soon after coming out, she hugged her husband D. Anil Kumar and son and kissed the hand of her brother and party Working President K.T. Rama Rao.

Kavitha, daughter of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, raised the slogan of 'Jai Telangana' after stepping out of the jail.

"I want to thank all of you. I became emotional after meeting my son, brother and husband today after almost 5 months. Only politics is responsible for this situation. The country knows that I was put in jail only because of politics, I did not make any mistake I will fight,” she told media persons.

“We are fighters. We will fight it out legally. We will fight it out politically. We always fought.

BRS leader and Kavitha’s cousin T. Harish Rao and several other party leaders were present outside the jail to welcome Kavitha.

Kavitha later met the BRS leader at the party office in Vasant Vihar. She was seen offering sweets to her brother. The BRS MLC will stay in Delhi on Tuesday night. She is expected to reach Hyderabad on Wednesday evening.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday morning granted bail to Kavitha in connection with the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam. Kavitha, a member of Telangana Legislative Council, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate at her Hyderabad home on March 15. The same day she was shifted to the national capital and since then, she was in custody. She was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on April 11 when she was in Tihar Jail.

Earlier in the day, the top court allowed her bail pleas in both the CBI as well as the ED cases.

A bench, headed over by Justice B.R. Gavai, directed Kavitha to regularly attend the trial proceedings and cooperate with the expeditious disposal of the trial.

"The appellant is directed to be forthwith released on bail in both (CBI and ED) cases on furnishing bail bond of Rs 10 lakh each. She shall not make any attempt to tamper with evidence or influence the witnesses. The appellant shall deposit her passport with the trial court," it ordered.

The bench, also comprising Justice K.V. Viswanathan, clarified that it made no observations on merits while releasing Kavitha on bail and such observations will not prejudice the conduct of trial.

Subsequently, the bail bonds were posted in the Rouse Avenue Court and it issued an order to release her from Tihar Jail.

Kavitha had moved the Supreme Court after she was denied bail by the special court and the Delhi High Court and the apex court, on August 12, agreed to examine her pleas and asked the CBI and the ED to file their reply. At that stage, it had declined to pass any interim relief without hearing the side of investigative agencies.

