KC Venugopal counters Tharoor’s dynastic politics critique, defends Nehru-Gandhi legacy

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 4 AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal on Tuesday firmly distanced himself from Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s controversial remarks on dynastic politics, asserting that the Nehru-Gandhi family’s leadership was earned through democratic means and marked by unparalleled personal sacrifice.

“I do not agree with what Tharoor has said. One should ask him why he said so,” said Venugopal, referring to Tharoor’s weekend article in a Malayalam daily.

“The Nehru family never came up just like that -- mind you, they came through the democratic process only. Also, which family has sacrificed so much for the country as they lost two ‘people’,” he said, strongly defending the Congress’s first family.

In his article titled “Dynastic Politics: A Threat to Indian Democracy,” Tharoor argued that India must move from family rule to merit-based leadership -- a view that many in the party see as a direct swipe at the Nehru-Gandhi lineage.

He wrote that the political influence of the family, from Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to Rajiv, Rahul, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has fostered the notion that political leadership is a hereditary entitlement.

“The dominance of political families undermines democracy,” Tharoor stated, claiming that family-based politics weakens accountability, lowers governance standards, and allows leaders to rely on surnames rather than capability.

Citing a recent study, he noted that 149 political families have multiple members in state assemblies, while 11 Union Ministers and nine Chief Ministers have family links.

Venugopal, a close confidant of the party high command, said the Congress was “not interested in diverting attention during elections,” emphasising that the leadership’s focus remains on upcoming polls.

Incidentally, the Congress-led UDF in Kerala has put its best foot forward when it announced its first list of 48 seats to the 101-member Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, while both the other political fronts have not announced theirs.

Venugopal’s sharp rebuttal is being seen as an attempt to affirm loyalty to the central leadership and contain any perception of internal dissent, even as Tharoor’s remarks have rekindled debate over the role of political dynasties in Indian democracy.

