KC Venugopal reviews ‘Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan’ progress in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Sep 22 All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, on Monday, held a review meeting with the party observers deputed to Odisha for the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan in New Delhi.

Venugopal held a detailed discussion with the AICC observers on the reports prepared following their visits to different districts across the state as part of the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan.

Taking to his X handle, Venugopal wrote, “These discussions were based on the comprehensive reports they’ve prepared after extensive field visits along with PCC observers, and discussions with party functionaries and social groups for their respective districts. These reports contain in-depth analyses of the socio-political landscape and ongoing dynamics, which aid in the selection process of DCC Presidents.”

As part of the campaign, the AICC General Secretary, during his recent visit to Odisha, had also interacted with the Odisha Congress’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC), Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) members, AICC observers, other senior party leaders, legislators and workers during two important party meetings in Bhubaneswar.

During the meeting with the PAC members and other party leaders in Odisha, Venugopal had stressed the need to strengthen the organisation at the district and grassroots level and said that PCC observers should play a decisive role in this process.

He added that the Congress stood firmly with the people of Odisha in their struggle for justice, dignity, and democracy. Venugopal had earlier revealed that the selection of presidents for all 35 organisational districts in Odisha under the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan will be completed by September 30.

Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan is a campaign to identify district presidents across 30 district units of the Congress party in Odisha. As per reports, the initiative has been aimed at selecting leaders who demonstrate ideological clarity, unwavering loyalty to the party, and the capacity to challenge any attack on the party by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its detractors.

