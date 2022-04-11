KCET 2022 registration begins tomorrow, check how to apply for exam

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is going to begin the registration process for UGCET 2022, which is also known as Karnataka Common Entrance Test. The registration will begin on April 11, on kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea websites.



This examination is for engineering, pharmacy, and some other undergraduate-level professional courses. On April 6, the KEA will be released the detailed notification for the test. As per reports, the Biology and Mathematics papers for KCET 2022 will take place on June 16, and Physics and Chemistry papers will be conducted on June 17. And the Kannada language test will be conducted on June 18.

Here's how to apply for KCET 2022

Visit the official website kea.kar.nic.in

Select UGCET 2022 under the admission section and then click on the registration link on the next page.

Then register to get your login credentials.

Now, login with your credentials to fill the required details.

Then pay the application fees.

Submit your application form.

