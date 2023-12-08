KCR admitted to hospital after minor injury

Hyderabad, Dec 8 Former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad after he was injured due to a fall at his farmhouse at Erravalli.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president is suspected to have suffered hip fracture. He was admitted to Yashoda Hospital at Somajiguda in the early hours of Friday.

KCR’s daughter Kavitha posted on ‘X’ that he sustained a minor injury and is currently under expert care in the hospital. “With the support and well-wishes pouring in, Dad will be absolutely fine soon. Grateful for all the love,” she wrote.

KCR’s wife Shobha, daughter Kavitha and some BRS leaders were at the hospital.

KCR had been staying at his farmhouse at Erravalli in Siddipet district after BRS lost power to the Congress party on December 3.

During the last two days, the BRS leader met newly-elected MLAs of the party and other leaders. He also met people who came to farmhouse from his native village Chintamadaka in the same district and also from other places.

