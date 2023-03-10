"KCR amassed huge wealth..." BJP leader lashes out at Telangana CM

Lashing out at the Telangana government led by K Chandrashekar Rao, BJP leader and former MP Vivek Venkataswamy on Thursday said that since the formation of State only Chief Minister's family (after amassing huge wealth) has grown not the people.

"In Telangana during the agitation for a new state, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (former name of ruling BRS) had no money. It's the people and us, who have contributed to the growth of the Telangana movement with the hope that when the State will form, we will get jobs, water and development because of the revenue at that time. Telangana was in a surplus state [that time], but since eight years only 'Kalvankunthla' family has grown not the people," the BJP leader said.

He also alleged that CM KCR is not implementing Centre's scheme in Telangana just because he do not want to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo, where the scheme is implemented.

"The first promise KCR made was that he will make the farmers Crorepati, except giving them Rythu Bandhu scheme or free fertilisers, he has not done anything. He also promised double bedroom houses for the poor, which is far away to be implemented. In Maharashtra 30 lakh houses have been constructed but not here, because CM KCR doesn't want PM Modi's photos to be embossed, where the scheme is implemented," Vivek Venkatswamy told ANI.

He also said that the crackdown by Central enforcement and investigating agencies in the State are well-grounded as the State is under heavy influence of scams.

"The governance in Telangana is very poor. There have been a many scam like Irrigation scam, Mission Bhagiratha scam. In everything there has been a common contractor, mega Krishna Reddy. The kind of nexus KCR and his family has with the corruption, are enough for CBI and ED to carry out actions," the BJP leader said.

Referring to the recent joint opposition letter, signed by nine political leaders of eight political parties, alleging a "blatant misuse" of agencies by the Centre, the BJP leader said, "it they (the signatories) are not wrong, then why are they afraid of such actions.

"If you are not wrong, you have to go and appear before agencies and fight," he added.

He also alleged that KCR spent Telangana's money in last year's UP elections.

"Telangana's money he (KCR) is amassing, is being used illegally. When the corruption is taking place at such a large scale in the State, then definitely institutions have to step in. If he will not fear the agencies, then he will loot the whole State. BJP has been raising these issues from the beginning saying that Telangana is the most corrupt state in the country," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

