KCR appeals to people not to visit him at hospital

Hyderabad, Dec 12 BRS supremo and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday appealed to people not to visit the hospital to see him as this will cause inconvenience to other patients.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief, who is undergoing treatment at Yashoda Hospital Somajiguda after undergoing hip replacement surgery, made the appeal through a video message.

He said that he is thankful to thousands of people who came to the hospital from different parts of the state.

KCR said he was recovering after the accident and doctors have advised him not to leave the hospital as there are chances of catching infection. He requested people not to come to see him for another 10 days as this could cause inconvenience to hundreds of other patients undergoing treatment at the hospital and create traffic problems around the hospital.

He said he would soon recover and will be in the midst of people.

The BRS chief underwent hip replacement surgery on December 7 after suffering a fracture when he slipped and fell at his farmhouse.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, leaders of various political parties and actors Chiranjeevi and Prakash Raj visited KCR at the hospital during the last two days.

On Tuesday, Ministers Damodar Rajanarasimha, D. Sridhar Babu, and AMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi called on KCR.

