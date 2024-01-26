KCR asks BRS MPs to fight for Telangana’s rights

Hyderabad, Jan 26 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday asked the party MPs to raise their voice in the coming Parliamentary session to safeguard the interests of Telangana.

The BRS chief presided over a meeting of party MPs at his farm house at Erravalli in Siddipet district on Friday.

Stating that BRS is the only party which fights for the rights of Telangana, he directed the party MPs to raise their voice to achieve the state’s rights.

BRS leader in Rajya Sabha, K. Keshav Rao, party leader in Lok Sabha, N. Nageswara Rao, all the MPs and senior leader Harish Rao attended the meeting.

This was the first meeting held by KCR after suffering hip fracture last month, which necessitated a hip replacement surgery.

The BRS chief asked the MPs to strongly raise their voice in the Parliament session which is beginning towards the month end and is likely to continue for a week.

He claimed that it was only the BRS which fought for allocation of river water, distribution of common assets and for fulfilling the commitments made at the time of state bifurcation.

KCR said like in the past, the BRS MPs have the responsibility to fight for the rights of Telangana.

During the meeting that lasted for nearly three hours, KCR gave guidance to the MPs on the strategy to be adopted in both the houses of the Parliament.

Later, Harish Rao told mediapersons that the meeting felt that handing over management of irrigation projects to Krishna River Board is not a correct decision as this would do grave injustice to Telangana

He asked how the Congress government could agree to hand over projects to Krishna River Board without a decision on the allocation of state’s share in Krishna waters. The BRS leader mentioned that Telangana officials can’t even step into the projects.

He also alleged that by signing the file to hand over the projects to Krishna River Board, the Telangana government has totally failed in protecting the state’s interests.

Harish Rao said a delegation of BRS MPs will meet the Union Minister for Water Resources in this ragard.

He also alleged that the BJP and the Congress had always done injustice to Telangana.

Demanding that the Backward Classes caste census should be conducted, the BRS leader said the MPs would raise their voice in both the houses of the Parliament.

