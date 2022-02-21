KCR conspired to break UPA allies and help Modi, says Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy

Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy on Monday stated that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao conspired to break UPA allies and help PM Narendra Modi.

"CM KCR doesn't have a plan to start any alliance against Narendra Modi. This is all fake. He is trying to help PM Modi. Leaders like Stalin, Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray are part of UPA and KCR is trying to break this alliance and trying to help Modi. This is a conspiracy," said the TPCC chief.

Further speaking on the matter, Reddy said, "If really KCR wants to form an alliance, he should go to Jagan in Andhra Pradesh, Naveen Patnaik and Arvind Kejriwal and hold a campaign against Prime Minister Modi. He made AIMIM campaign and contest in Uttar Pradesh so that Samajwadi Party loses elections and Yogi, BJP win. He has taken 'supari' from Modi and is trying to weaken Congress", claimed Reddy.

"Before the 2018 elections, KCR spoke about the federal front saying that they are starting a front against Narendra Modi and Congress. Where is that front?" questions Revanth. "He started raising the issue of federal front once again. If you see KCR's political career from 2000 to 2021, he was with the Congress in 2004 and in 2009 he was with Chandra Babu Naidu and deceived him later. In 2014 he deceived Congress. In 2018 he took help of Narendra Modi stating that in coming elections he will tie up with the BJP, he deceived them as well", said Revant while speaking about the Telangana CM.

After Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that the Telangana CM is making efforts to unite regional parties against BJP's dictatorship, Reddy said, "We don't know what Maharashtra PCC chief said and they are not aware of KCR. He is a traitor and we know him for past 20 years. Maharashtra PPC chief and KCR can become an ally and do campaign during election in Maharashtra but there is no question of forming an alliance with KCR in Telangana. I am TPCC chief and I spoke with the party High Command. We will not hold talks with KCR."

While reacting on Jagga Reddy writing to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi on quitting Congress, Revanth said, "Jagga Reddy has some issues and he had put them in front of the party high command. We are a family and we will discuss them within family. The people of Telangana are in distress and we are fighting for the people of Telangana. In this fight there were some misconceptions and miscommunication. Jagga Reddy is my friend since childhood. We both will fight for the people of Telangana. That's our agenda and we will fight together."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor