KCR government past its expiry date: Priyanka Gandhi

Warangal (Telangana), Nov 24 Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Friday that the KCR government in Telangana is past its expiry date.

She alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, which was elected by people with a lot of hopes in the new state of Telangana 10 years ago, has betrayed them.

She was addressing an election rally at Palakurthi constituency in Warangal district as part of the Congress' election campaign.

"This government has done injustice to you at all levels. It has passed its expiry date," she said, claiming that Congress wave is sweeping the state.

Priyanka Gandhi urged people to vote out the government which failed to live up to their expectations and which indulged in large-scale corruption.

The Congress alleged that the government has failed to fulfil the promises made to people. She said thousands of crores of public money were looted by those in power.

She said that when the new state was created youth had hopes of getting jobs but the government betrayed.

"The youth worked hard for exams to get jobs but question papers leaks destroyed their future and many of them committed suicide," she said.

She promised that if voted to power, the Congress will provide 2 lakh government jobs to youth in Telangana as it has done in Rajasthan.

Stating that Telangana is one of the states with the highest unemployment rate in the country, she said the Congress will release a job calendar, giving dates of the exams, result and job notices.

"We have a vision to help the youth of Telangana stand on their feet and to empower them," she said.

The Congress leader said if voted to power, Congress will give Rs 5 lakh each for students for their education. A school with international standards will be established in every district.

Priyanka Gandhi explained six guarantees given by the Congress. Stating that women are worst affected by price rise, she said after Congress is voted to power, they will get a financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month while cooking gas cylinder will be made available for Rs 500.

"Like my sisters in Karnataka, you all will be able to travel free in the RTC buses," she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor