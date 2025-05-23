KCR is god but surrounded by devils, says Kavitha amid storm over letter

Hyderabad, May 23 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha said on Friday that party President and former Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is a god, but there are devils around him who are causing huge damage to the party.

Kavitha stated on her return from the United States on Friday, a day after a letter written by her to party chief and her father K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) triggered in the party and brought in open the rift within the family.

KCR’s daughter said she had no idea how an internal letter came out in public. The BRS leader stated that she recently spoke about conspiracies and this had come true.

“How an internal letter written by me to KCR became public is an issue which everyone in the party needs to think over,” said Kavitha, who clarified that she had no personal agenda.

The BRS leader defended the contents of the letter, saying she wrote what the party leaders are feeling. She said she wrote internal letters to KCR in the past as well.

“Our leader is KCR. The state will prosper under his leadership. BRS will march ahead under KCR’s leadership,” remarked Kavitha.

The MLC feels that minor loopholes in the party need to be filled. “If the converts are kept aside, the party will grow,” she added.

Kavitha said after the April 27 Warangal public meeting of BRS to mark the party’s silver jubilee, she wrote a letter to KCR. “I wrote this letter two weeks ago. I expressed my views through the letter. I can’t understand how a letter written internally has come out. I don’t know who is behind this,” she said.

The BRS leader said she had gone to the US for the graduation ceremony of her son, and by the time she returned, the letter had become public.

Kavitha, in her letter, raised both positive and negative aspects after the massive public meeting. In the six-page handwritten letter, she told her father he should have been more critical about BJP in his speech. Pointing out that he spent only two minutes criticising the BJP, Kavitha said this had given rise to the speculation that BRS could go for an alliance with the BJP in future.

KCR’s daughter also found fault with the party’s decision not to contest the MLC election to the Hyderabad Local Authorities Constituency, saying this sent the wrong message that BRS indirectly helped BJP.

Kavitha also wrote that the party was expecting KCR could give a specific programme or direction to the party ranks in the present political scenario.

She also felt that leaders who are with the party since 2001 should have been given an opportunity to speak at the Warangal public meeting.

The BRS leader also expressed disappointment over KCR not speaking in Urdu, on the Waqf Act, SC categorisation and Backward Classes reservation.

Kavitha’s letter came out in public amid speculations that she is not happy with her father for promoting her brother K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) as his heir-apparent.

