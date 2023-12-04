KCR meets BRS leaders at farmhouse

Hyderabad, Dec 4 A day after losing power to the Congress in Telangana, outgoing Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday met party MLAs and top leaders at his farmhouse at Erravalli.

First pictures and videos of KCR after the Assembly election results were widely shared on social media.

The BRS chief is seen chatting with the newly-elected MLAs of the party and also his former ministerial colleagues.

Former Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, former ministers T. Harish Rao, Mehmood Ali, Srinivas Goud, T. Srinivas Yadav, Malla Reddy, and Sabitha Indra Reddy were among those who met KCR.

After the Congress won 64 seats in the 119-member Assembly, KCR had left Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the Chief Minister, on Sunday evening. He sent his resignation to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and reached the farmhouse in his private car.

The BRS, which ruled Telangana for nearly 10 years, won only 39 seats.

Earlier in the day, BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao held a meeting at Telangana Bhavan with newly-elected MLAs, contesting candidates, and senior leaders.

He stated that during the last 10 years, the BRS government took up many works for the development of the state and people’s welfare. He observed that the people have given a chance to another party and the BRS will perform its role as the opposition party as this is also the responsibility given by the people.

The BRS leader said he did not expect that the party would lose power. He said they are receiving hundreds of messages from all sections of people. KTR, as Rama Rao is known, said the party would soon call an extended meeting with public representatives and leaders to move ahead.

He said while the BRS was in power they were all doing their duties from Secretariat and Pragati Bhavan and now they will be available to people at Telangana Bhavan.

