KCR promised to convert Hyd into Istanbul, but he shattered people's dreams: Kharge

Hyderabad, Nov 25 With less than four days left for campaigning in Telangana for the Assembly elections scheduled on November 30, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday blasted the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), saying that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had promised to convert Hyderabad into Istanbul, but he shattered the dreams of the people while the grand old party made Hyderabad an IT hub.

Kharge, who addressed two election rallies in the southern state on Saturday, posted on X, “KCR promised to convert Hyderabad into Istanbul, but he shattered the dreams and aspirations of its people, while the Congress made Hyderabad an IT Hub."

He also accused the BRS, BJP and AIMIM of delaying Metro construction in Hyderabad.

“While the Congress implemented the first phase of Hyderabad Metro, 10 years of KCR's misrule has resulted in bad roads, potholes, waterlogging and flooding in the city. Congress rule had resulted in the construction of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and the longest elevated road - the P. V. Narasimha Rao Expressway,” he said.

“Congress will bring back the lost glory of Hyderabad,” Kharge added.

The Congress has announced several guarantees for the people of Telangana in the run-up to the elections to the 119-member state Assembly on November 30.

Counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor