KCR pushed Telangana into debt trap: Kharge

Hyderabad, Oct 29 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has pushed the state into a debt trap. Kharge targeted Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) over its failures on various fronts.

He participated in Vijayabheri Yatra in Telangana as part of the party's election campaign.

Addressing a public meetings at Sangareddy and Medak, he alleged that the BRS government failed to come to the rescue of farmers during the last nine years.

He alleged that the KCR government failed to provide jobs to the youth in the state.

He said the government also went back on its promise to pay unemployment allowance.

Kharge also slammed Narendra Modi government at the Centre for failing to fill the vacancies in the government departments.

He claimed that there are 3 lakh vacancies in the government departments.

He questioned the Prime Minister on failing to fulfill the promise of two crore jobs every year.

The Congress president said only corporates had benefited under PM Modi's rule. Stating that the Congress party established several companies which are providing employment to lakhs of people, he said Modi had gone on a privatization spree. He claimed that Congress always thinks about the poor.

"It was the Congress party which nationalized banks and brought land reforms," he said.

Kharge assured the people that Congress will implement six guarantees after coming to power in Telangana.

"Congress delivers on all its promises. We have proved this again in Karnataka," he said, claiming that all the poll promises were implemented by the party after coming to power in Karnataka.

The AICC president also recalled former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's association with Telangana.

He said after setting her feet on Sangareddy soil, she infused a new life into the Congress party across the country.

He also pointed out that after getting elected to Lok Sabha from Medak, Indira Gandhi became the Prime Minister. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy alleged that BRS was running a false propaganda that Congress was not implementing its poll promises in Karnataka.

He said that BRS hired some people to parade them in Telangana to malign the Congress government in Karnataka.

Revanth Reddy dared BRS leaders KCR and KTR to accept the challenge thrown by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to visit Karnataka to see for themselves how the Congress was implementing its poll promises.

