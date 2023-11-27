KCR shattered people's dreams, ran govt from palaces: Priyanka

New Delhi, Nov 27 Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday accused the K. Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana government of shattering the dreams of the people of the state and running the government from palaces, adding that history will be made in the November 30 Assembly polls.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "KCR government in Telangana has broken the dreams of the people. They are running the government from palaces. They have done nothing for Dalits, tribals, weavers, women and shopkeepers."

She said the blood of young martyrs is mixed with the land in Telangana, but the KCR government has done nothing even for the youth.

"The poor became poorer. BRS kept getting richer. If BRS retains power, land and liquor mafia will rule, there will be no employment, papers will keep leaking, permanent houses will not be built, land will be looted from Dharani portal, atrocities on women will not stop, Telangana will drown in liquor, Telangana's debt will keep increasing, Dalits and tribals will not get their rights. The people will be weak," she said in a post.

"But the public will not allow this to happen. Enough is enough. Now the people will bring the Congress. History will be made in Telangana," she added.

Polling for the 119-member Telangana Assembly is scheduled on November 30, and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The ruling BRS is looking for a third consecutive term in the state, while a resurgent Congress is eyeing to come to power riding high on its guarantees for the people.

Even the BJP has been campaigning aggressively in the state, making the polls it a triangular contest.

