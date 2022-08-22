KCR to attend closing ceremony of Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavalu today

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will attend the closing ceremony of "Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavalu" on Monday.

KCR will be the chief guest of the mega event to be held at LB stadium here. Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavalu was held across the state from August 8.

According to the Telangana governmnet, there will be the performance of many national and international artists at the event. The descendants of the Telangana warriors who participated in the freedom struggle of the country, sportspersons from Telangana who have recently won medals in many international competitions and other celebrities will be felicitated.

On this occasion, there will be a musical concert by nationally renowned singer and music director Shankar Mahadevan, musical instrument vinyasam by Shivamani, classical dance performances by Padmashri Padmaja Reddy Troupe, Qawwali by Warsi Brothers and performances by local artists.

There will be a short video presentation of the various programmes organized on the occasion of this Diamond Jubilee Fortnight. Afterwards, the Vajrotsavam will end with a laser show and a massive firework display.

The state government has made elaborate arrangements for around 30,000 people to participate in the closing ceremony.

The state government has already completed the arrangements for state Ministers, Members of Parliament, MLCs, MLAs, corporation chairmen, municipal corporation mayors, chairmen, DCCB chairmen, temple trust board chairmen, MPPs, ZPTCs and other public representatives to participate in the closing ceremony.

District Collectors have made arrangements to bring the officials from every district of the state to the LB Stadium on Monday.

"Independent India Diamond Jubilee Celebrations" was inaugurated at HICC on August 8 by Chief Minister KCR. The two-week celebrations made today's generation understand the sacrifices of freedom fighters including Mahatma Gandhi, said the official notification.

On this occasion, the highlight of the festival was the free screening of the film 'Gandhi', based on Mahatma Gandhi, to the children of government and private schools in the state.

Around 23 lakh students and young people watched Gandhi's movie for the first time in the country, said the state government.

