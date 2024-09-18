KCR's achievements can never be erased: KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad, Sep 18 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President, KT Rama Rao, said on Wednesday that the achievements of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao can never be erased.

“Numbers never lie, and KCR's achievements can never be erased,” he posted on X while reacting to a report by the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council on Telangana’s impressive performance in terms of per capita income.

“Straight from the horse's mouth! The PM's Economic Advisory Council has testified to the tremendous growth of Telangana under the BRS’ rule. Telangana, registering a per capita income 94 per cent higher than the national average in just 9.5 years, proves how KCR garu has made Telangana a trailblazer on all fronts,” wrote KT Rama Rao.

According to the Economic Advisory Council, Southern states have performed strongly in terms of per capita income since the 1990s.

They had per capita incomes below the national average until the 1990s but grew much faster after liberalisation.

Telangana now has a per capita income 94 per cent higher than the national average, it said.

Meanwhile, through another social media post, the BRS Working President highlighted flooding of Vattem pump house of the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS).

“While CM Revanth Reddy was busy discovering and rediscovering the origins of computers and while he is busy boarding flights to appease Delhi bosses, someone should remind him this ‘Palamuru Bidda’ that he is vastly ignoring his duties! The recent flooding at the Vattem pump house of the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) on September 3 has raised serious concerns,” wrote KT Rama Rao.

“The incident submerged the Bahubhali motors, and despite the urgency, only one meter of water has been drained so far, leaving 18 more meters to be dewatered immediately. Mr Chief Minister, please answer as to why you are hell-bent upon destroying everything that is important to Telangana and its farmers?”, he added.

