KCR’s chopper hit by technical snag again

Hyderabad, Nov 8 For a second time in three days, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s helicopter developed a technical glitch on Wednesday.

The chopper could not take off at Kagaznagar in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, forcing him to leave for Asifabad by road.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief is in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district to address election rallies.

After addressing a public meeting at Sirpur, KCR was leaving for Asifabad when the chopper could not take off due to some technical problem. He later left by road. After the meeting at Asifabad, he will be travelling to Bellampalli to address another public meeting.

This is the second time in three days that KCR’s chopper developed technical snag. On Monday, the helicopter carrying Telangana to an election rally developed a technical glitch, forcing the pilot to divert it back to the Chief Minister’s farmhouse at Erravalli in Siddipet district on Monday. The chopper landed safely.

KCR was flying to Devarakadra in Mahabubnagar district to address a public meeting as part of the election campaign when the pilot noticed the technical problem.

The aviation company later arranged alternate helicopter.

