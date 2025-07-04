KCR’s condition stable, daughter Kavitha visits hospital

Hyderabad, July 4 The condition of former Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who was admitted to a private hospital here on July 3, remained stable.

K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) is suffering from fever and has high blood sugar. His daughter and BRS MLC K. Kavitha visited the hospital on Friday.

A team of doctors at Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda, was examining the 71-year-old.

Doctors advised admission after KCR complained of general weakness. Preliminary investigations revealed high blood sugar and low sodium levels.

According to a statement issued by the hospital on Thursday night, all other vital parameters are within the normal limits. He is kept under close observation, and medications have been started to control diabetes and to increase sodium levels.

KCR underwent a hip replacement surgery at the same hospital in December 2023 after suffering a fracture due to a fall at his farmhouse at Erravalli.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy enquired about the health and checked on the treatment being given to KCR.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, Revanth Reddy spoke to medical experts and officials and asked them to ensure the best treatment for Chandrashekar Rao.

The Chief Minister wished that KCR recovers quickly and returns with good health after full recovery to his regular duties in public service.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy wished a speedy recovery for KCR. “Learned about former CM and BRS chief Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao being indisposed and admitted to a private hospital. Wishing speedy and full recovery of KCR garu,” posted the BJP leader.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar posted on ‘X’ that he enquired about KCR’s health and urged the state government to provide him with the best possible treatment. He prayed for KCR’s speedy recovery and hoped to see him back in public life soon.

