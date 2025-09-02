KCR's daughter Kavitha suspended from BRS for anti-party activities

Hyderabad, Sep 2 Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K. Kavitha was on Tuesday suspended from the party by her father and party President K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) for anti-party activities.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) General Secretaries T. Arvind Rao and Somu Bharat Bharat Kumar said in a statement that KCR decided to suspend Kavitha from the party with immediate effect.

According to the statement, the BRS leadership took serious note of Kavitha’s recent actions and how her anti-party activities were harming the party.

Former Chief Minister KCR took the decision after a series of meetings with senior party leaders since Monday, after Kavitha launched an open attack on her cousin and former minister T. Harish Rao and two former MPs.

Hours after her return from the US, Kavitha launched an all-out attack on Harish Rao, another cousin and former MP J. Santosh Kumar and former Rajya Sabha member Megha Krishna Reddy for what she called bringing the bad name to KCR.

Her remarks came hours after Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced that the case relating to alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

She alleged that many bad things done by those around KCR tarnished his reputation and led to the CBI probe against him. “Does Harish Rao, who served as Irrigation Minister for five years, have no major role in this?" she asked.

She said while KCR was thinking about people, those around him colluded with big contractors for their selfish interests. She said that because of them, a person like Revanth Reddy has initiated the CBI probe against KCR.

Kavitha reiterated that she endured all the conspiracies within the party by Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar and did not react to their personal attacks. She said that as a daughter of KCR, she was feeling bad that he had to face a CBI inquiry.

The action against Kavitha came three months after an internal letter written by her to KCR was leaked. She had blamed those around KCR for the leak.

Kavitha had remarked that KCR is a god who is surrounded by devils. She had also blamed a section of the party leaders for her defeat in the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 polls.

For the last three months, she had been organising protest programmes on various issues under the banner of Telangana Jagruthi, a cultural organisation she heads.

