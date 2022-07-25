KEAM 2022 result likely to release today

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala is going to announce the result for Kerala Engineering Architecture Pharmacy and Medical Exam (KEAM) today. The result will be available official website- cee.kerala.gov.in.

Know how to download the results

Visit the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in

Click on the result link.

Enter details like roll number and application password as asked.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the results and take a printout for future reference.

KEAM 2022 was held on July 4. The exam was for the candidates who want to take admission into Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture courses across the state.



Earlier, it was reported two students, who appeared for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) examination at two different exam centers tested positive for coronavirus. Social distancing norms were violated as students and their parents gathered outside a KEAM examination center in Pattom of Thiruvananthapuram.

