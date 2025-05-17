Kedarnath: AIIMS Rishikesh Helicopter Crash-Lands Due to Imbalance

May 17, 2025

An ambulance helicopter of AIIMS Rishikesh crash-landed after facing an imbalance due to a technical issue and sustained damage ...

An ambulance helicopter of AIIMS Rishikesh crash-landed after facing an imbalance due to a technical issue and sustained damage in its rear section. However, all three people on board—the pilot (captain), a doctor, and a member of the medical staff—escaped unhurt, reported the news agency IANS. The incident occurred during takeoff to a high-altitude region, where the chopper was reportedly involved in a medical emergency service. The emergency landing was executed due to technical issues affecting the rear part of the helicopter. 

Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed the incident and assured that all passengers are safe. He added that the pilot and onboard crew's prompt response played a crucial role in avoiding casualties.

"The helicopter of AIIMS Rishikesh's heli ambulance service crash-landed in Kedarnath due to damage to the rear part of the helicopter. All three passengers (one doctor, one Captain one medical staff) on board the helicopter are safe, " said Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey to ANI.

