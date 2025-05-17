Kedarnath: AIIMS Rishikesh Helicopter Crash-Lands Due to Imbalance

An ambulance helicopter of AIIMS Rishikesh crash-landed after facing an imbalance due to a technical issue and sustained damage in its rear section. However, all three people on board—the pilot (captain), a doctor, and a member of the medical staff—escaped unhurt, reported the news agency IANS. The incident occurred during takeoff to a high-altitude region, where the chopper was reportedly involved in a medical emergency service. The emergency landing was executed due to technical issues affecting the rear part of the helicopter.

Kedarnath, Uttarakhand: An AIIMS hospital helicopter carrying passengers for a patient pickup made an emergency landing due to imbalance. The rear of the helicopter was damaged, but all passengers are safe pic.twitter.com/peomzqDc5l — IANS (@ians_india) May 17, 2025

Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed the incident and assured that all passengers are safe. He added that the pilot and onboard crew's prompt response played a crucial role in avoiding casualties.

"The helicopter of AIIMS Rishikesh's heli ambulance service crash-landed in Kedarnath due to damage to the rear part of the helicopter. All three passengers (one doctor, one Captain one medical staff) on board the helicopter are safe, " said Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey to ANI.