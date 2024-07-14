Keen to experience 'Band, Baaja, Baraat', European travellers say 'I Do' in Rajasthan

Jaipur, July 14 Indian marriages are something new on travel agents' itineraries as there are many couples who want to visit India and exchange vows following Indian rituals.

For them, it is like marriages are made in heaven but are celebrated in Jaipur.

Keen to experience the 'Band, Baaja, Baraat', they have started requesting Indian travel agents to arrange for wedding outfits, bouquets, garlands, wedding destinations, flowers, priest, and fire so that they can tie the knot following Indian traditions.

Many of these couples are married who just want to experience the grandeur of big fat Indian weddings and hence are coming here to solemnise their wedding in Indian style.

Recently, one Monica Barbon from Milan, Italy, decided to give a surprise to her husband Enrico Scroccaro and organised an Indian-style marriage in India.

Both of them were part of a group of 14 esteemed travellers from Milan, Italy, and were taking a trip to Delhi, Agra, and Jaipur.

Monica, deeply enamoured by the richness of Indian culture and tradition, orchestrated a heartfelt surprise for her husband Enrico, commemorating their 15 years of marriage with a sacred ceremony in the heart of Jaipur.

This entire wedding experience was filled with emotions, Rajasthani folk music, ancient rituals, and the warmth of traditional wedding customs.

The sacred vows were exchanged at the Laxmi Nritya Gopal Temple under the guidance of revered priests of Jaipur.

From the soul-stirring melodies of folk music to the intricacies of timeless rituals such as the phere ceremony and varmala exchange, every moment was infused with the essence of tradition and culture.

Adding to the enchantment, Monica and Enrico's attire, specially designed in advance, resonated with the grandeur of the occasion, reflecting a harmonious blend of Italian elegance and Indian splendour.

Upon the conclusion of the ceremony, a decorated car awaited Monica and Enrico, ready to whisk them away to their hotel.

Speaking in this reference, a travel agent Sanjay Kaushik from 'Rajputana Holiday Makers' said that foreign tourists these days want to visit India to experience the rich culture and tradition.

They have been sending emails requesting experiential tourism.

Around six to seven couples have sent their requests to tie the knot following Indian rituals in Jaipur.

Being from European nations, they want to experience the beauty of Indian weddings wearing Indian costumes, jewellery and make-up with flowers and mehendi, etc, he says.

He further says that these couples express a desire to tie the knot in places like Pushkar, Udaipur, Jaipur and Jaisalmer.

When we choose a wedding destination, we ensure that locals too benefit as they are given tasks to provide flowers, vegetables, cooks, etc.

So overall, it's a kind of sustainability being practised simultaneously while serving such clients which makes it a win-win for all, he adds.

