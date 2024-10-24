Keeping Kharge out during Priyanka’s nomination an insult to Dalits: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Oct 24 Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi criticised the Congress on Thursday, saying that the party disrespected its own president, Mallikarjun Kharge, during Priyanka Gandhi’s nomination process in Wayanad by keeping him out of the process.

“During Priyanka Gandhi’s nomination submission for the Congress ticket, the high command of the Congress humiliated Kharge by excluding him which exposed their behaviour,” the Union Minister told media persons.

He said that to align with the "fake Gandhi family," even the Congress President had to wait in line, highlighting the current state of non-Gandhi Congress leaders in the party.

The BJP has accused Congress of “disrespecting” Mallikarjun Kharge after a video showed the party chief waiting outside a room where Priyanka Gandhi was filing her nomination papers.

A section of social media users, however, responded by posting pictures of Kharge with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during the nomination filing process.

Union Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the workers who lost their lives in the under-construction building collapse in Bengaluru.

He also stated that the Prime Minister has announced Rs 50,000 for each of the injured workers in this tragic incident.

Expressing deep sorrow over the building tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended support to the families affected by the disaster, Joshi said.

From the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund, Rs 2 lakh each will be given to the families of the eight workers who died in the building collapse and Rs 50,000 each to the six injured workers, Modi announced.

The building collapsed on Tuesday in which eight people were killed and 13 others were rescued. Of the 13 rescued, six were injured and admitted to hospital.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of each deceased person. The authorities will make all possible efforts to send the dead bodies to their respective places, he stated. The deceased hailed from Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and north Karnataka region.

