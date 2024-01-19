Kejriwal appeals Goans to vote for INDIA bloc

Panaji, Jan 19 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) President and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday appealed to the people of Goa to vote for the INDIA bloc.

“Vote for the INDIA bloc candidate in upcoming Lok Sabha elections. AAP is in discussions about Goa's seat sharing arrangement as well. We will update you once any decision is taken,” Kejriwal said while speaking during a public meeting in South Goa in presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

He urged volunteers not to concentrate on other party leaders but to identify and promote new faces for AAP who command respect and trust of the people.

He pointed out that 80 MLAs in the Punjab government under AAP are also new faces, reinforcing the party's commitment of cultivating new talent.

“Politics is a full-time commitment and not a part-time job,” Kejriwal said.

Emphasising the exemplary performance of Goa's AAP MLAs, Kejriwal urged volunteers to showcase their work to people in other constituencies.

He also directed volunteers to communicate about the initiatives taken by his government in Delhi and Punjab during interactions with the public.

Kejriwal also advised volunteers to integrate into the daily lives of the people, urging them to support individuals during challenging times, building emotional connections.

He reiterated that politics is fundamentally about serving people and stressed the importance of AAP leaders being an integral part of the common peoples’ lives.

“AAP should form the next government in Goa during the 2027 state legislative assembly election,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor