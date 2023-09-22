Kejriwal approves Rs 1cr honorarium to families of 17 corona warriors who lost their lives

New Delhi, Sep 22 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday approved the ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each to 17 families who were deployed for COVID-19 duties by the Delhi government and lost their lives while performing the duties.

“I believe that till their last breath, these employees served the citizens of Delhi. The Delhi government salutes such workers who have served relentlessly the citizens of Delhi. There is no compensation for anyone's life, but I am hopeful that this financial assistance will provide some ease to their families,” Kejriwal said.

Working in government hospitals/health facilities where employees were at high risk of infection due to COVID-19 patients visiting such health facilities is a COVID duty. Therefore, the doctors and paramedical staff working in Govt. health facilities in treating the patients or involved in the treatment of Covid patients would be considered on Covid duty. Such doctors and paramedical staff would, therefore, be entitled to benefit under the scheme.

Likewise, doctors and paramedical staff working in non-government health hospitals which were designated by the government as Covid hospitals/facilities or whose beds were officially requisitioned/reserved by the government for managing Covid would also be considered on Covid duty.

Covid management also involved COVID-19 vaccination or distribution of rations to the people through special distribution centres established in the context of COVID-19 or enforcement in containment zones, and therefore, the staff specifically deployed by an order for aforesaid work are also to be considered on Covid duty. Such duty should be supported by contemporaneous records/orders relating to deployment for such duty.

