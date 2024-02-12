Kejriwal, Bhagwat Mann to visit Ayodhya on Monday

Ayodhya, Feb 12 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will visit Ayodhya on Monday to offer prayers at the newly built Ram temple, AAP sources said.

The Aam Aadmi Party convenor was invited to the January 22 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the temple but had said that he would visit the temple later with his family.

"Kejriwal and Mann will visit Ayodhya on Monday. They will be accompanied by their families also," AAP's Uttar Pradesh unit leader Sabhajeet Singh said.

Earlier on Sunday, MLAs from Uttar Pradesh offered prayers at the temple.

The MLAs were joined by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath but legislators from main Opposition Samajwadi Party and its Chief Akhilesh Yadav skipped the temple trip.

