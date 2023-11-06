Kejriwal calls high-level meeting amid worsening air pollution

New Delhi, Nov 6 Amid alarming air pollution in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has convened a high-level meeting on Monday afternoon.

According to AAP leaders, Kejriwal will be chairing a high-level meeting to be attended by Environment Minister Gopal Rai and senior officials at Delhi secretariat at 12 noon to chalk out measures to control the rising air pollution.

On Sunday, the Delhi government announced to close primary schools till November 10.

Even the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday invoked Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the entire Delhi- NCR with immediate effect, in addition to all actions under Stage I, II and III to prevent further deterioration of air quality.

GRAP is a set of measures drafted by the Centre's CAQM to tackle air pollution. Stage IV is the highest level of pollution alert.

The eight-point action plan as per Stage-IV of GRAP is applicable with immediate effect in the entire NCR.

Under the action plan entry of truck traffic into Delhi is banned.

However trucks carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services and all LNG/ CNG/ electric trucks will be allowed.

There will also be a ban on the plying of Delhi - registered diesel operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) in Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services.

The State Govt and GNCTD may take a decision on discontinuing physical classes even for classes VI - IX, class XI and conduct lessons in an online mode.

NCR State Governments / GNCTD can also ask public, municipal and private offices to work on 50 per cent strength and the rest to work from home.

The state governments may consider additional emergency measures like closure of colleges/ educational institutions non-emergency and closure commercial of activities, permitting running of vehicles on odd-even basis of registration numbers etc.

