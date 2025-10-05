'Kejriwal changes colours like chameleon': BJP MP Khandelwal on AAP ruling out alliance with Cong in Goa

New Delhi, Oct 5 Reacting sharply to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal's announcement ruling out any alliance with the Congress for the 2027 Goa Assembly elections, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal accused him of practising opportunistic politics and changing colours like a chameleon.

"Arvind Kejriwal changes colours like a chameleon. He is a master of opportunistic politics. When convenient, he joins hands with the Congress; when not, he stands against them for political gain. That's why the public finds it hard to trust him," Khandelwal said in a scathing attack on Sunday.

His remarks came a day after Kejriwal categorically ruled out any tie-up with the Congress, stating, "There will be no alliance with the Congress under any circumstances."

Kejriwal dismissed reports suggesting that some AAP workers in Goa were open to joining hands with the Congress ahead of the polls.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a party office in Mayem, 16 km from Panaji, Kejriwal said the Congress party had "let down and deceived the people of Goa the most".

The AAP chief accused the Congress of having "supplied MLAs to BJP in wholesale" and asserted that his party would fight the Goa elections independently.

Meanwhile, calling Kejriwal a "habitual liar", Congress leader Udit Raj accused the AAP of having "no morals" and making "false" promises for political gain.

"Kejriwal had said he wouldn't take security and would meet the people of Delhi without any restrictions. But later, he took security from both Delhi and Punjab. He built a mansion for himself based on lies. He even swore on his children that he would never ally, but he did. He doesn't have any morals," Raj said.

Khandelwal pointed out that despite Kejriwal distancing himself from the Congress in Goa, AAP continues to remain a part of the opposition bloc INDIA, which includes the Congress.

Meanwhile, commenting on the upcoming Chhath Puja festivities in Delhi, Khandelwal said, "This year, Chhath will be celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy. Under the leadership of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government will provide all necessary facilities. New ghats are being constructed so that devotees can perform rituals close to home."

