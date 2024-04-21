‘Kejriwal didn’t raise insulin issue nor it was suggested by AIIMS doctor’

New Delhi, April 21 Tihar jail administration has organised a video conference between incarcerated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and a Senior Specialist from AIIMS in which the issue of insulin was neither brought up by Kejriwal nor was it recommended by the medical experts, sources said on Sunday.

The consultation, which lasted 40 minutes, took place on Saturday at the request of the Delhi Chief Minister’s wife Sunita Kejriwal

"Yesterday, appropriate senior specialists from AIIMS provided consultation to Arvind Kejriwal in jail via Video Conference (VC). Following a thorough 40-minute discussion, Kejriwal was assured that there were no serious concerns. He was advised to continue with the prescribed medications, which will be regularly evaluated and reviewed," sources said.

The Senior Specialist from AIIMS requested and received the complete record of Kejriwal's Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) sensor readings, as well as details of his diet and medication.

"Neither the issue of insulin was raised by Kejriwal nor was insulin suggested by the doctors," the sources added.

Earlier, the Tihal jail administration claimed in a report submitted to Delhi L-G V. K. Saxena that Kejriwal was on insulin for the past few years which he stopped a few months ago after consulting a doctor in Telangana and at the time of his arrest, he was taking only a basic anti-diabetes oral medicine named Metformin.

The report, citing medical records from the RML Hospital in the national capital, claimed that Kejriwal has neither been advised any insulin nor any requirement of insulin indicated in his case, adding that the Chief Minister is on anti-diabetes oral medicine.

Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged excise policy scam, is lodged in Jail No. 2. He is under judicial custody till April 23.

On April 18, L-G Saxena directed the DG Prisons to submit a factual and comprehensive report within 24 hours after AAP leader Atishi alleged that Kejriwal's sugar levels had risen significantly after the jail authorities failed to provide him with insulin despite repeated requests.

The same day, the ED told a Delhi court that Kejriwal was deliberately eating mangoes and other high-carb food to raise his blood sugar level to build a case for his bail.

However, last week a Delhi court reserved its order for April 22 on Kejriwal's application seeking consultation with his regular doctors for 15 minutes daily.

