Kejriwal govt launches ‘Nirikshan’ App for fast redressal of complaints in Govt schools

New Delhi, Sep 28 In a pioneering move aimed at enhancing the educational experience for students and teachers in Delhi Government Schools, the Kejriwal Government has launched the Department of Education’s Nirikshan App.

This innovative application is designed to empower students and teachers to raise school-related concerns and ensure their prompt redressal by the school administration.

The app, which can be easily accessed using student and teacher IDs, promises to revolutionise the way issues in Delhi Government schools are addressed.

The App serves as a dynamic platform for instant communication, enabling users to submit requests concerning various school-related matters to the administration directly.

It also plays a crucial role in disseminating information, streamlining and digitising the inspection of essential attributes such as infrastructure, supplies, Mid-Day Meals, stationary, uniform-related issues etc.

Speaking about this unique app by the Department of Education (DoE), Education Minister Atishi said, "This technological intervention by the Department of Education will prove to be extremely helpful in quickly addressing the needs of students and teachers at school. It will also decrease the duration of complaint redressal by the school administration and the Directorate.”

The Education Minister emphasised that the Delhi Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is committed to introducing various technological interventions to make the lives of students and teachers easier.

With the Nirikshan App, students facing issues like inadequate desks, benches, or blackboards can easily bring these problems to the notice of their principal.

Students and teachers will not have to wait long to have their concerns resolved. Once their concerns are submitted, they can track the status of their requests within the app.

The entire process of handling complaints and queries will be closely monitored by Deputy District Education Officers at the zonal, district, and headquarters levels.

Exclusive access to changing the status of complaints and queries is reserved for the Heads of the School as they manage and address these issues.

Accessing the App is hassle-free, as it can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Upon installation, users need to choose their 'Login Type' from a dropdown list that includes options such as Student, Teacher, School, DDE, and Headquarters.

Users can then proceed by entering their respective student or teacher ID, following which an OTP will be sent to the registered and linked mobile number for authentication.

The app presents a user-friendly Dashboard with options for 'New Issue' and 'Previous Issue.' Students and teachers can select 'New Issue' to register a complaint or query, providing a brief description of the issue and even attaching up to six images for better clarity.

