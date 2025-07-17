"Kejriwal Has Brought Fundamental Change in Country's Politics": AAP Leader on Free Electricity In Bihar

As the Bihar government recently announced to provide free electricity up to 125 units, AAP leader Anurag Dhandha credited former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the decision and stated that he has brought "fundamental" change in India's politics. Dhandha stated that due to Arvind Kejriwal, facilities like electricity, water, schools, and hospitals became election issues. "Arvind Kejriwal has brought a fundamental change in the country's politics that basic facilities like electricity, water, schools, and hospitals should become election issues," Dhandha told ANI. The AAP leader stated that it is a coincidence that the Aam Aadmi Party decided to fight Assembly elections in Bihar and the Nitish Kumar-led state government announced to provide 125 free electricity.

The AAP leader mentioned that Nitish Kumar realised that the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls would be fought on the issue of electricity as soon as AAP entered the fray. "What a coincidence it is that the Aam Aadmi Party announced to contest elections on all seats in Bihar, and Nitish Kumar ji, after being the Chief Minister for 20 years, suddenly remembered that 125 units of electricity should be given free. This tells that as soon as Aam Aadmi Party entered the election fray in Bihar, Nitish Kumar ji understood that this time the election will be on issues", he said.

Ahead of Bihar elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced that eligible domestic consumers across the state will receive up to 125 units of electricity free of cost starting August 1, a move set to benefit around 1.67 crore families. Kumar said that the government has also decided to install solar power plants on the rooftops or in the nearby public places of domestic consumers in the next three years. "We have been providing electricity to everyone at affordable rates from the very beginning. Now we have decided that from August 1, 2025, that is, from the July bill itself, all domestic consumers in the state will not have to pay any money for electricity up to 125 units. This will benefit a total of 1 crore 67 lakh families in the state," the Bihar CM said on X.

"We have also decided that in the next three years, with the consent of all these domestic consumers, solar power plants will be installed on their rooftops or at nearby public places to provide benefits," he added.