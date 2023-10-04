Kejriwal, his wife meet Sanjay Singh family, says BJP forcibly arresting people

New Delhi, Oct 4 Hours after the arrest of party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvond Kejriwal on Wednesday evening met his family members along with his wife and attacked BJP saying that it has no counter to their honesty and they are forcibly arresting people.

Kejriwal arrived at the residence of Singh along with his wife Sunita and spent time with his father, mother and wife.

The AAP convenor was accompanied by several other party leaders including Atishi.

Speaking to the media, Kwjriwal said that we are honest party and it is reason why we are facing the problems. "If we too become corrupt, all our problems will be sorted out," he said.

He said that their (BJP) main problem is that they are the biggest corrupt and they have no counter to our honesty.

He further said that sometimes they allege Kejriwal of bus scam, electricity scam, water scam and many others.

"In the last eight years they have been unable to find a single evidence of corruption against us. For the last one year they have started singing and talking about liquor scam. In this liquor scam, they got over 1,000 raids and despite number of raids they were unable to find a single penny, property papers or jewelleries. But yet they are forcibly arresting people," the Chief Minister pointed out.

"Today they arrested Sanjay Singh. He is one of the fiercest voices against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And I feel that Modiji is one of the biggest corrupt prime ministers in the history of independent India. And tomorrow when there won't be in power then it will be known about their corruption after an investigation."

"And the fiercest voices against Modiji inside and outside Parliament was of Sanjay Singh and it was reason why he was suspended from Parliament," he added.

Singh was arrested by the ED after day long searches at his premises in connection with the case.

The ED case is based on the CBI FIR it registered on August 17 last year against 15 people, including former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as accused number one.

The ED also arrested Sisodia in connection with the case and filed several charge sheets in the court.

