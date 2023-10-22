Kejriwal inaugurates 3-lane flyover in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 22 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday inaugurated the three-lane flyover in Sarai Kale Khan.

Speaking at the inauguration event, the Delhi CM said that the new flyover will ease traffic around Ashram, Moolchand, and further stops on that route. There is no red light on the entire ring road, he further added. This flyover will make Sarai Kale Khan jam-free.

Kejriwal further added that his government has saved Rs 557 crore in the construction of 30 flyovers in the last five years. He said that this feat should be mentioned in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Public Works Department Minister Atishi also addressed the event, and said the Delhi government has transformed the area between Ashram and Sarai Kale Khan.

Sarai Kale Khan T-junction will ensure a signal-free ride between Southeast Delhi and ITO.

"It is a 620 meter long flyover, and Rs 66 crore was sanctioned for it. However, we completed it within Rs 50 crore," Kejriwal said.

The flyover will have three lanes, ramps, stilt portions and loops for U-turns.

