Kejriwal launches 'Gujarat Jodo Abhiyaan', says AAP emerged as alternative in state

Ahmedabad, July 3 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched a mega public outreach campaign in Gujarat and vowed to fight for the people's cause, while claiming that the residents of state are disgruntled and disillusioned with the BJP government and are now looking for an alternative.

Addressing a press conference, the AAP chief announced the launch of 'Gujarat Jodo Abhiyaan', a one-of-its-kind initiative which will see party workers reach out to diverse sections of people to inform them about the party's "pro-people policies and also win their support".

"Over the next two-and-a-half years, AAP workers and volunteers will visit every family in the state and seek their support," he said and also released a phone number. People will be able to connect to AAP by a missed call on this number.

Stating that the victory of AAP candidate Gopal Italia from Visavadar seat was the beginning of the party's foray into Gujarat's political arena, Kejriwal said that AAP will soon emerge as an alternative force in the state.

He said that the contest in Visavadar was a semi-final to the upcoming elections, and the bypoll results have sent a loud and clear message to everyone.

The AAP supremo alleged that the BJP and Congress were hand in glove in their "wicked" plan to defeat AAP in the recent by-election, but the people's clear mandate showed them the mirror.

Further shedding light on the "non-existent" INDIA bloc, Kejriwal said that there exists no alliance between AAP and the Congress party.

The AAP supremo slammed the BJP government over the "deteriorating" law and order situation, flood situation in various parts of the state and also accused the current dispensation of not addressing the aspirations and expectations of youth.

He further said that businesses have been ruined, youths and farmers are in utter despair, while cities, including Surat, are inundated with floodwater.

People of Gujarat have now found an alternative, and soon BJP will be taught a lesson by the residents, Kejriwal remarked.

