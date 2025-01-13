Kejriwal preparing ground to blame EC for AAP defeat in Delhi: Virendra Sachdeva

New Delhi, Jan 13 Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Monday said that AAP National Convenor and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has completely lost his political ground in Delhi.

Out of desperation and on seeing his imminent defeat, anarchist Kejriwal has now started maligning the Election Commission and the election process, he said, referring to an attempt by the AAP to create a controversy over its Patparganj candidate Avadh Ojha’s vote from Greater Noida to Delhi.

Sachdeva posed a question to Kejriwal: Avadh Ojha joined the AAP on December 2, and it was decided that he would contest the elections from that very day, why did he remain inactive until the final day of the vote transfer process on January 6?

The Delhi BJP President noted that while Kejriwal is pushing for Avadh Ojha’s vote transfer even after the stipulated timeframe, he has objections to timely processed voter registrations of residents staying at BJP MPs’ houses in the New Delhi constituency.

Sachdeva stated that Kejriwal is sure to face a massive defeat in the New Delhi Assembly constituency. In Jangpura, Manish Sisodia is losing, and, in Kalkaji, Chief Minister Atishi Marlena is out of contention due to a strong BJP candidate.

Out of sheer desperation, Kejriwal is now preparing the ground to justify his defeat on February 8 by levelling allegations against the Election Commission.

Sachdeva added that Kejriwal has made it a habit to level wild allegations before approaching the Election Commission but after meeting poll panel officials, he comes out saying, “I am grateful.”

Earlier, Member of Parliament from West Delhi Kamaljeet Sehrawat stated that due to Kejriwal neglecting rural Delhi’s development, not only the Jat community but all 36 communities from Bijwasan to Narela have decided to reject him.

Sehrawat said that Kejriwal, frustrated by the despair of impending defeat, alternates between trying to incite religious unrest by raising issues of temple demolition, scaring slum dwellers with the fear of their slums being demolished, and provoking the Purvanchali community.

Kejriwal’s efforts to mislead the Jat community in the name of caste reservation are falling flat.

Sehrawat added that during his decade-long tenure, Kejriwal never cared about the Jat community.

She said that former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot has revealed that whenever he raised issues related to the welfare of the Jat community during the last 10 years, Kejriwal downplayed and ignored them.

