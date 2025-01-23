Kejriwal promises to prioritise job creation for ending unemployment in Delhi if re-elected

New Delhi, Jan 23 Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has vowed to make job creation and ending unemployment in the national Capital his top priority in the next five years if re-elected in the upcoming Assembly polls on February 5.

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Kejriwal highlighted his government's past achievements while acknowledging the pressing issue of joblessness.

In a video message, Kejriwal stated, "I am roaming across Delhi for election campaigns. Over the years, we have worked to address many problems faced by people, particularly in the fields of education, health, roadways, electricity, and water supply. However, one issue that deeply saddens me is seeing our youth, after completing their education, sitting at home searching for jobs. Some, unfortunately, fall into bad company and drift towards crime, making it extremely difficult to bring them back into the mainstream."

The AAP National Convenor further added, "Nowadays, most of the sadness and problems for families stem from unemployment. I have decided that in the next five years, alongside other development works, my top priority will be to end unemployment in Delhi and create employment opportunities for our youth."

Kejriwal noted that his team is actively preparing a comprehensive plan to tackle this issue.

The AAP leader further highlighted the dedication and capabilities of his team, saying, "We have a wonderful team of educated, committed, and patriotic individuals. We are determined to provide employment to our youth."

Sharing a piece of information from the lockdown period due to COVID, Kejriwal remarked, "When everything was shut, we managed to arrange employment for 12 lakh people with the help of the Delhi government."

Drawing comparisons to Punjab, he stated, "Our government in Punjab, within just two years, has already provided 48,000 government jobs to the youth and facilitated private jobs for more than 3 lakh students. We are capable of doing the same in Delhi."

Kejriwal concluded with a plea to the public for their support, saying, "I cannot do this alone, but with your support, we can achieve it."

This announcement occurs as the AAP outlines its promises and prepares for the upcoming elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor