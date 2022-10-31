Kejriwal questions BJP govt's move to set up panel to implement Uniform Civil Code

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioned the intention of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s move to constitute a committee to implement the Uniform Civil Code in poll-bound Gujarat. He said if the BJP wants to do so, it should do it across the country. The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convener was addressing a press conference in Bhavnagar on the third day of his visit to Gujarat where the Assembly polls are due this year-end.

The Gujarat government on Saturday said it has decided to form a committee headed by a retired High Court judge to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Union Minister Parshottam Rupala had said the committee will be formed before the model code of conduct for elections comes into force.Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi had said the decision was taken as per the provisions of Article 44 of Part 4 of the Constitution which expects the state government to apply common law for all citizens.

To a question on the Gujarat government's decision, Kejriwal claimed "their intention is bad". "In Article 44 of the Constitution, it is clearly written that it is the responsibility of the government to frame the Uniform Civil Code. So, the government should frame a Uniform Civil Code with the consent of all communities and by taking them together," he said. Kejriwal said the BJP had formed a similar committee before the Uttarakhand election.“After winning the election, the committee went back home. Now, a few days before the Gujarat election, they have formed another committee. This committee (members) will also go back home after the election,” he claimed.