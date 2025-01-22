Kejriwal releases AAP’s manifesto for middle class, makes 7 demands from Centre

New Delhi, Jan 22 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday released his party’s manifesto centered on the middle-class and also criticized Centre’s approach towards the ‘most victimized’ section of society.

Kejriwal, in a video address, said that AAP MPs will raise the issue of middle class in the Parliament and also listed out seven demands from the Centre.

These demands included a hike in the education budget, a countrywide cap on private schools' fee, providing scholarships and subsidies for higher education, hike in health budget and tax removal from health insurance premiums and raising the income tax limit from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Additionally, he proposed that the 50 per cent concession previously offered to older individuals for railway travel should be reinstated.

"This is our manifesto for the middle class," said Kejriwal.

“The middle class is a victim of tax terrorism and has been reduced to the government's ATM. They are the backbone of the nation, contributing significantly to running the country, yet their aspirations remain modest, a home, quality education for their children, and a decent life. To achieve these goals, they work tirelessly lifetime, hoping for some relief from the government, but instead, they are attacked repeatedly through taxes,” Kejriwal said in a video post on X.

Kejriwal claimed that successive governments after Independence have crushed and squeezed the middle class. "The relationship between the government and the middle class is strange. They don't do anything for the middle class. But whenever the government needs to, they target the middle class through tax.

Highlighting the plight of taxpayers, he added, “If someone earns Rs 10-12 lakh annually, nearly 50 per cent of their income goes toward various taxes. Today, even milk, curd, and popcorn are taxed. Amid such tax terrorism, it becomes nearly impossible for the middle class to fulfil their dreams. Young middle-class couples hesitate to start families, fearing they won’t be able to afford raising children, this is leading to emigration."

“In 2020, 85,000 Indians left the country.

Drawing a contrast, Kejriwal highlighted his government's efforts in Delhi, saying, “Our approach has always been to invest the people’s money back into their welfare. Education is key to empowering the middle class. We transformed state-run schools, over four lakh students shifted from private to government schools because of improved facilities. We stopped private schools from arbitrarily increasing fees and even ensured refunds for excess charges. Our focus has been on building schools, hospitals, and infrastructure to ease the burden on the middle class.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor