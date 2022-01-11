Kejriwal reviews Covid preparedness at Lok Nayak hospital

New Delhi, Jan 11 Amidst surge in Covid-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday reviewed the preparedness at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital.

"In the ongoing fight against Corona, today I visited LNJP Hospital and took stock of the preparations. Arrangements are in place in terms of beds, medicines and oxygen levels," he tweeted, adding, "The good thing is that corona patients coming to hospitals in this wave are very less, but still, avoid infection, take care of yourself."

Health Minister Satyendra Jain had said on Saturday that the Delhi government has decided to increase 5,650 normal beds and 2,075 ICU beds for Coronavirus patients in 14 hospitals, along with 2,800 beds in eight Covid-care centres.

"Around 13,300 beds are still available for patients in Delhi hospitals. It has been decided to increase the number of beds. The Delhi government is ready to deal with the most serious situation. Delhi's health system is fully prepared to prevent this wave of Coronavirus and provide timely treatment to all the people of the state," he had added.

Delhi reported a 25 per cent surge in Covid-19 cases after recording 19,166 fresh cases. With this, the infection tally has climbed to 15,68,896.

Meanwhile, the city has recorded 17 Covid deaths on the second consecutive day, pushing the death toll to 25,177.

To curb the spread of infection, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has directed all the private offices, barring those under exempted categories in the national capital, to follow work from home. "All private offices, except those which are falling under the 'Exempted Category' as prescribed in DDMA's GRAP order dated 08.08.21. The practice of work from home shall be followed," the order read.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor