Kejriwal running away from public questions on graft: LoP Gupta

New Delhi, Dec 3 Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Tuesday accused AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of running away from answering public questions on wasteful expenditure of public money, poor air quality and polluted Yamuna.

The BJP leader said in a post on X, “Due to 10 years of misrule of Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi is in such a bad condition today. Delhi has turned into a gas chamber, Delhi is under the grip of GRAP-4, who is responsible for this?”

He alleged that Kejriwal failed to solve the problems of the people of Delhi as he was busy pursuing his political ambitions.

Accusing Kejriwal of blaming the Central government for all the ills in Delhi, Gupta said, “The AAP government made false promises of cleaning the Yamuna for 10 years but has not been able to clean the river even today.”

Kejriwal gets scared if anyone speaks about the palace he built for his own comfort using crores of rupees of public money, but he will have to answer tough questions related to corruption being raised by denizens of Delhi, said Gupta.

Earlier, the Leader of Opposition hit out at the AAP government’s decision to postpone the Delhi Assembly sittings scheduled for December 2 and 3, calling it an attempt to avoid the tabling of CAG reports in the House.

He claimed CAG reports that assess the financial health of a government may expose the misdeeds of Kejriwal and Chief Minister Atishi.

“Why does the Delhi government not want to table the CAG report, what is it that it wants to hide, why does it not want to give an account of the public's tax money? The CAG reports have to be presented for seven years. The AAP government is only cheating and misleading the public through corruption,” said Gupta.

He said that the session of Delhi Assembly was called on November 29 and December 2 and 3, but the session after November 29 was postponed.

“The Delhi government does not want to discuss issues of public interest, does not want to talk about pollution, does not want to hold question hour and has denied the Opposition the right to ask questions under Rule 280,” he said.

The Leader of Opposition said that the Delhi government called the House without any preparation; neither did it prepare the Revised Budget Estimate, nor did it have any intention of considering the problems of the public, the proceedings were used only for discussing irrelevant issues.

There was not a single question hour in the entire year, he alleged.

