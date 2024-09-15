Kejriwal should have resigned 177 days ago: BJP

New Delhi, Sep 15 BJP MP from New Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj, has said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should have resigned 177 days ago when he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Kejriwal, who walked out of jail on Friday after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the CBI case, announced on Sunday that he will resign in the next two days.

While speaking to IANS, the BJP MP said, “Arvind Kejriwal should have resigned 177 days ago. Honourable Supreme Court had also hinted about it to him. He has still not resigned but has only announced. Why does he need time of 48 hours? Is there some kind of competition going on in his party for the lust for power?”

“I want to remind the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party that for the fourth time, the courts of this country have ordered that the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is legal. They have found that the investigative agencies have solid evidence. I would also like to point out that the bail was granted because of a procedural technicality, as the trial will take some time. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is still an accused," she alleged.

On Kejriwal’s remark that he will seek early elections to the Delhi Assembly, hopefully by November, Swaraj claimed: “Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party have been in power here for a decade, but they have not done any work for the people of Delhi. In the recent elections (Lok Sabha), the people of Delhi defeated Arvind Kejriwal's 'Jail ka jawab vote se' campaign and made ‘lotus’ win on all the seven seats. The people of Delhi have already given their majority. As far as holding elections in November is concerned, it is in the hands of Kejriwal ji, he and his entire cabinet should resign and make an appeal to move towards the Assembly polls.”

On March 21, 2024, the ED arrested Chief Minister Kejriwal who knocked on the SC’s doors after the Delhi HC denied him protection against "coercive action" by the central agency which had issued multiple summons to him in connection with the excise policy case.

