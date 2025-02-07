Kejriwal unnerved as he knows Delhi polls outcome: BJP's Hitesh Jain

New Delhi, Feb 7 BJP leader Hitesh Jain on Friday took a dig at AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, saying that the former Chief Minister was making horse-trading allegations as he was aware of the Delhi polls' outcome- i.e. "disastrous defeat".

Taking potshots at Kejrwial, Jain told IANS this is just the beginning as after announcement of results tomorrow, Kejriwal will blame EVMs, the Election Commission of India and the people of Delhi for AAP's defeat.

Slamming the former Chief Minister, Hitesh Jain said that Arvind Kejriwal has not done any work in the past 10 years and indulges only in making lame excuses or levelling allegations.

Jain's remark assumes significance as Kejriwal has accused the BJP of poaching its candidates. Meanwhile, L-G V.K. Saxena has ordered an Anti-Corruption Bureau probe into his allegations.

However, when the ACB team reached Kejriwal's residence to record his statement, the sleuths were not allowed to enter his house.

On Shiv Sena-UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray's remark the Devendra Fadnavis government is an "EVM government", Jain said, neither the leader of the former's party take him seriously nor I do."

He claimed that when Uddhav was Maharashtra's chief minister, he used Facebook live and watched reels.

Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Jain said the grand old party lost Lok Sabha polls, Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls and will face defeat in Delhi too.

Accusing the opposition bloc INDIA of making baseless allegations among themselves and against the BJP, Jain said: "Sanjay Raut, Akhilesh Yadav and Kejriwal were making allegations against Rahul...Rahul blamed Kejriwal. They fight among themselves and when they get tired, they make false charges against others."

Hitting out at the opposition bloc, Jain said they don't know about the people's issues and indulge in levelling allegations after facing defeat.

Stepping up the attack, he said had the opposition been responsible, it would have taken a lesson from their defeat. But the opposition does not want to learn anything from their defeat, they do not introspect and will continue to lose, he claimed.

Delhi Exit polls have predicted a landslide victory for the BJP and worst performance for AAP.

