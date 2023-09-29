Kejriwal unveils 15-point winter action plan to combat air pollution

New Delhi, Sep 29 Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal on Friday introduced a comprehensive 15-point winter action plan aimed at combatting air pollution in preparation for the upcoming festive season.

During the plan's unveiling at a press conference here, Kejriwal mentioned that there has been a slight improvement in the air quality in the national capital.

He highlighted specific air quality metrics, noting that the PM 2.5 levels have decreased from 149 in 2014 to 103 at present.

Furthermore, he pointed out that PM 10 levels have reduced from 324 in 2014 to 223, indicating a 30 per cent reduction in pollution levels.

As he unveiled the plan, the Chief Minister emphasised the significance of public transport improvements.

He pointed out that over the past several years, there had been a lack of new bus procurement, which adversely affected public transportation.

He also announced the launch of 800 electric buses by the Delhi government, highlighting that there are now a total of 7,000 buses operated by the government in the national capital.

Additionally, Kejriwal discussed the increase in greenery in Delhi, stating that the city has witnessed a 23 per cent growth in the number of trees.

He asserted that Delhi boasts the highest green cover in India and mentioned plans for tree transportation.

He noted the absence of thermal power plants in Delhi at present.

The Chief Minister said that in the past, Delhi faced prolonged power cuts, leading people to rely on generators, but now there is uninterrupted 24-hour power supply, resulting in reduced pollution.

In addressing pollution control, he mentioned the identification of 13 pollution hot spots and the establishment of a dedicated war room.

To tackle pollution in these areas, 13 specialised teams have been formed.

Kejriwal also discussed efforts to reduce stubble burning, mentioning the development of a bio decomposer by PUSA.

He said that in 2022, this bio decomposer was used across 44,00 acres, and this year it will be implemented on 5,000 acres to further reduce the practice of stubble burning.

The Chief Minister shared that a total of 591 teams have been established for various purposes and explained that any construction exceeding 500 square meters must be registered on a web portal.

Additionally, for areas exceeding this size, the installation of anti-smog guns has been mandated, according to the Chief Minister.

In order to maintain dust-free roads, a total of 82 mechanical road sweeping machines and 530 water sprinkling machines will be deployed.

During the winter season, 298 smog guns will be in operation on Delhi's roads.

Addressing vehicle-related pollution, Kejriwal explained that measures would be taken, including the inspection of Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates and checking vehicles such as petrol ones that are 15 years old and diesel vehicles that are 10 years old for compliance.

To oversee these efforts, 385 teams have been organised.

Kejriwal reiterated the prohibition of firecrackers and also outlined plans to enhance the city's greenery by planting a total of 1 crore trees, with 52 lakh of them being planted directly by the Delhi government.

