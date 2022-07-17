Kejriwal urges citizens to get Covid precaution dose, says 'will set up vaccination in schools'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged Delhiites to get the precaution dose against Covid 19 saying only around 10 per cent of people has done so far in the city. He also urged parents to get their children aged 12 to 17 vaccinated with the second dose, while assuring he will set up vaccination camps in schools. The school authorities may contact the local district administration officials for the purpose, he said.

So, far 3.5 crore doses of the vaccine have been administered in Delhi. The number of those who have got the precaution dose is 18.5 lakh. A total of 1.81 crores have been given the first dose and 1.53 crore have received both doses, he said.The chief minister also appealed to people who have not received their second dose to do so at the earliest. The senior citizen, health workers and frontline workers also need to get precautionary doses, he stressed.India has crossed the milestone of giving 2 billion vaccine doses a year after it launched the world's largest vaccination drive.

