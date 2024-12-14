Kejriwal writes to HM Shah on law and order, seeks urgent meeting

New Delhi, Dec 14 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and former Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal has expressed grave concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in the national Capital. In a letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kejriwal sought an urgent meeting to discuss the escalating crime rate in the city.

Kejriwal pointed out that despite Delhi’s law and order being under the jurisdiction of the Centre, the city has gained notoriety as the "crime capital" of the nation.

He highlighted alarming statistics, emphasising that among India’s 19 metro cities, Delhi ranks highest in crimes against women and murder cases.

“Extortion gangs are flourishing in Delhi, operating openly and running their ransom businesses without fear. Our airports and schools are being targeted with bomb threats through emails and phone calls, creating panic and endangering public safety. Also, drug-related crimes have surged by an astonishing 350 per cent,” former Chief Minister Kejriwal wrote in the letter to the Union Home Minister.

“Delhi is now being recognised as the crime capital in the country and abroad,” Kejriwal added.

The AAP leader expressed deep concern over the safety of Delhi's residents, urging immediate and effective action to curb the rising crime wave.

“I am gravely worried about the safety of every Delhiite. Concrete steps must be taken without delay,” Kejriwal stated.

The AAP has been vocal in attacking the Union government’s handling of Delhi’s law and order. Over the past few days, Kejriwal and his party leaders have intensified their campaign, holding the BJP and the Union Home Ministry accountable for the city's worsening crime rate.

During public events such as padyatras, community meetings, and direct interactions with citizens, Kejriwal has repeatedly expressed his concerns. “Delhi is being referred to as the crime capital both nationally and internationally. This situation is unacceptable,” he had stated during one of his speeches.

The AAP leader’s appeal to the Union Home Minister comes amid increasing pressure on the central government to address public safety in Delhi. With rising cases of violence, extortion, and organised crime, citizens are looking for swift measures to restore peace and security in the city.

